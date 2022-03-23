ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.35. ESS Tech shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 10,792 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ESS Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.