Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.95

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 4202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

