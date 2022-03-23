N-able (NYSE:NABL) Shares Gap Up to $9.82

Shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $10.15. N-able shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 13,163 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that N-able Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000.

N-able Company Profile (NYSE:NABL)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

