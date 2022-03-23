Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOD stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13.

Several analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

