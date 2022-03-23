Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $113.64 and a 1 year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

