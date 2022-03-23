Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,739 Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth $846,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Matterport by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTTR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.96.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. Matterport Inc has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Matterport Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

