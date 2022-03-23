Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 100 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.09.

ANSYS stock opened at $317.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.50. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.