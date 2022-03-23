Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 641 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Display worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Universal Display by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $165.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.96. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $246.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Universal Display Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.