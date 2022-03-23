Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 382 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $257.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.