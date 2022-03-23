Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 122.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

NYSE:MLM opened at $384.00 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.42 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.05. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

