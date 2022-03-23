Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 410.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 19.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $152.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.74. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.67.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

