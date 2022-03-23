Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of PGC opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.15. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

