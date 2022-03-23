Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,865.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 99,317 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNPR opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,995 shares of company stock worth $2,422,183 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

