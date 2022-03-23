Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.62). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

CRNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,993 shares of company stock worth $741,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,341,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,489,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,077,000 after purchasing an additional 659,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $935.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

