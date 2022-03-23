Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNXGet Rating) to announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.62). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

CRNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,993 shares of company stock worth $741,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,341,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,489,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,077,000 after purchasing an additional 659,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $935.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.