Brokerages Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.19. Aramark reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 191.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 50.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,706 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $81,387,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 4,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

