Insider Selling: Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total value of C$76,923.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at C$1,464,613.92.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$69.74 on Wednesday. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of C$37.85 and a twelve month high of C$70.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MX shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.18.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

