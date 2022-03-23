Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Insider Steven Winfield Knerr Sells 2,500 Shares

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) insider Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $66,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $108.86 million, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
About Issuer Direct (Get Rating)
Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.