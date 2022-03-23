Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Insider Steven Winfield Knerr Sells 2,500 Shares

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) insider Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $66,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $108.86 million, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

