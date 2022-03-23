Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Eventbrite posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of EB opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,864,000 after purchasing an additional 96,678 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 6,521,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,743,000 after purchasing an additional 497,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,974,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,748,000 after acquiring an additional 96,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,209,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,937,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,539 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

