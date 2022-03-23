Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $211,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $5,739,300.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,590 shares of company stock valued at $47,568,313 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

NYSE:NET opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.53.

Cloudflare Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.