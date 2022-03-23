Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.24% of Amdocs worth $23,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.62.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

