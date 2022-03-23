Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.48% of First Hawaiian worth $16,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.11.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.