Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $13.92 Million Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,218 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.41% of Bank of Hawaii worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.65. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.