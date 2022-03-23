Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.38% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after acquiring an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 474,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $65.88.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.