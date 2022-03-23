Huntington National Bank Acquires 1,880 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

NYSE ET opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.