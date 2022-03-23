Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 43,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.