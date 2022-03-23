Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

