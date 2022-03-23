Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $292.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $307.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.77.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.13.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

