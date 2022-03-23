Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Position Lessened by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $194.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $202.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

