Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Gap Up to $7.77

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $7.99. Provention Bio shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $491.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 60,343 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 5,895,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

