Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.06 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of STORE Capital worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

STORE Capital Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.