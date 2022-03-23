Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading Down 2.4%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.68. Approximately 54,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,098,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,449 shares of company stock valued at $8,334,261 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 225,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,424,000 after buying an additional 1,117,504 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

