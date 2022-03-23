Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 731,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.
EVRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.
About Everi (NYSE:EVRI)
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
