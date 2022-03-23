Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 731,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

EVRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.64.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

