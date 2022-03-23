TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Up 3.2%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.98. 109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,434,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.65.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 11,702.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $26,344.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,473 shares of company stock worth $110,243.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,083 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,297,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,369 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

