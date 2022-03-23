Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 1,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,827,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

HYLN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Hyliion alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $779.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hyliion by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hyliion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 166,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hyliion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.