Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,292,426 shares.The stock last traded at $10.95 and had previously closed at $10.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 24.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 41,142 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at $336,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 36.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.