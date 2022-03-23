International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $98.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.48.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.