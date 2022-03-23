AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.64. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,030,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMSF opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.37. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 36.58%.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

