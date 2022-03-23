IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Senior Officer Sells C$321,614.20 in Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$72,240.

TSE:IMG opened at C$4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -6.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$4.62.

A number of research firms have commented on IMG. TD Securities upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.23.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

