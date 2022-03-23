Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 11,564 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PSTG opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Pure Storage by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,556,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Pure Storage by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1,326.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.