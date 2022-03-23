Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 11,564 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PSTG opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.42.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
