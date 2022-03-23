International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,744,000 after purchasing an additional 341,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 173,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 142,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading cut their price objective on Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of DX opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 45.22%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

