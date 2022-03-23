International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 269,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

NOBL stock opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

