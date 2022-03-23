Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $51,000 Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $295.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.71. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.30 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

