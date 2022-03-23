$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. Driven Brands posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,518,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,448,000 after buying an additional 76,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

