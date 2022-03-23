UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will announce $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. UMB Financial reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,385 shares of company stock worth $1,372,239. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 55.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.43. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About UMB Financial (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.