Brokerages Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.72). Cinemark reported earnings of ($1.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

CNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.30.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

