Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,046 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,046 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of First Republic Bank worth $34,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $170.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.34 and a 200-day moving average of $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

