Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Arrow Electronics worth $30,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.34. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.61 and a 52-week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

