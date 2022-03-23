Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARWGet Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Arrow Electronics worth $30,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.34. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.61 and a 52-week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.