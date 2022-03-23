Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ChromaDex (CDXC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) in the last few weeks:

3/21/2022 – ChromaDex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

3/14/2022 – ChromaDex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

3/10/2022 – ChromaDex had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – ChromaDex is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CDXC opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. ChromaDex Co. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $168.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Get ChromaDex Co alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 51,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 78,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 72,852 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.