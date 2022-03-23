Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc Purchases 200,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,770,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE CPNG opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion and a PE ratio of -14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,661,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,896,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 69.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

