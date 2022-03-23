Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

PSNL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $387.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.62. Personalis has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 76.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $487,930.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $416,227.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,171 shares of company stock worth $473,945. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 128.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 41.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

